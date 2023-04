Vejmelka will start at home against Vancouver on Thursday.

The Coyotes initially announced Ivan Prosvetov as the starter, but then switched to Vejmelka. It's not clear why Arizona made the change. Vejmelka will look to end his personal five-game losing streak, during which he has allowed 18 goals on 147 shots. He's 18-24-5 with a 3.40 GAA and a .901 save percentage in 49 contests this season. The Canucks have won three of their last four contests to boost their record to 37-37-7.