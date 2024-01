Vejmelka will start at home versus Calgary on Thursday, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Vejmelka has been sharing the net with Connor Ingram over the last eight games. Vejmelka has lost his last two starts -- albeit, versus Winnipeg and Florida, the two hottest teams in the NHL --- after winning four straight games. He is 6-9-2 with a 3.13 GAA and a .900 save percentage. Vejmelka takes on the Flames, who are in the middle of the pack in scoring, averaging 3.10 goals per game.