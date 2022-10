Vejmelka will start Thursday against Pittsburgh, per Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports.

Vejmelka is making his first start of the season. He had a 13-32-3 record, 3.68 GAA, and .898 save percentage in 52 games last season. Arizona is probably going to lean on him fairly heavily in 2022-23, but he's not expected to put up good numbers behind the rebuilding team.