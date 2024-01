Vejmelka is expected to start on the road against Florida on Wednesday, per Patrick Brown of the Coyotes' official site.

Vejmelka has a 6-10-2 record, 3.32 GAA and .895 save percentage in 19 contests in 2023-24. He's allowed at least three goals in each of his last four outings, stopping 92 of 108 shots (.852 save percentage) in that span. The Panthers, who have an impressive 28-14-4 record, will be a difficult adversary for Vejmelka.