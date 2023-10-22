Vejmelka made 32 saves in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Ducks.

The 27-year-old netminder took a shutout into the third period, but Frank Vatrano tapped home the puck on an Anaheim power play from right on Vejmelka's doorstep. He's given up only five total goals in three starts to begin the season with a .951 save percentage, and while his career numbers suggest he'll cool down soon enough, Vejmelka will be an intriguing under-the-radar fantasy option until then. He figures to be back between the pipes for the Coyotes' next game Tuesday in Los Angeles.