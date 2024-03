Vejmelka made 24 saves in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.

The 27-year-old netminder was perfect at 5-on-5, with the Caps' only goals coming on power plays in the second and third periods. Vejmelka has started two straight games and won them both, allowing five goals on 63 shots, and with Connor Ingram winless since Jan. 22, the Coyotes' starting job between the pipes could be up for grabs.