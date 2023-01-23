Vejmelka stopped 35 of 36 shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.

A Clayton Keller hat trick provided Vejmelka with plenty of support as the 26-year-old goalie snapped his personal eight-game losing streak. While he's had a rough go of things lately, this could be a sign that more rest lately has helped him get back on track. Vejmelka is up to 12-17-4 with a 3.29 GAA and a .904 save percentage through 34 appearances this season. He's alternated starts with Connor Ingram over the last seven contests -- if that pattern holds, Ingram would get Tuesday's game versus the Ducks and Vejmelka would return to the crease Thursday versus the Blues, but the Coyotes have not announced their goaltending plans for the week.