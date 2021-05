Vejmelka signed a one-year, entry-level contract with the Coyotes on Tuesday, per PuckPedia. The deal begins in 2021-22.

Vejmelka posted a 2.79 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 35 games in the Czech league with HC Kometa Brno this season. He was selected in the fifth round of the 2015 draft by the Predators. The Czech goalie will likely compete for a roster spot in the minors next season, or he could be loaned back to his home country.