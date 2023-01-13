Vejmelka allowed four goals on 46 shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Senators. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Vejmelka lost his sixth straight start, and he's allowed four or more goals in five of them. The Senators got to him at least once in each period, and the Coyotes couldn't keep pace on the scoresheet. Vejmelka is down to 11-15-4 with a 3.38 GAA and a .902 save percentage through 31 appearances. Connor Ingram might be called upon for a start soon, if only to give Vejmelka a breather amid one of the worst slumps of his young career.