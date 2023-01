Vejmelka allowed three goals on 27 shots in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Penguins. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

While Vejmelka showed some improvement from his recent play, he still took a fourth straight loss. He's allowed 19 goals in that span, which coincides with a five-game losing streak for the Coyotes. The 26-year-old netminder is down to 11-13-4 with a 3.33 GAA and a .902 save percentage through 29 contests. The Coyotes have a more favorable home matchup Tuesday versus the Sharks.