Vejmelka is expected to start on the road against Anaheim on Wednesday, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Vejmelka stopped 36 of 41 shots in a 5-4 loss to LA on Friday. While that showing was far from ideal, the 27-year-old has been good overall this season, posting a 2.51 GAA and a .926 save percentage through five contests. Anaheim is in a four-way tie for 13th offensively with an average of 3.22 goals per game.