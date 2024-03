Vejmelka is expected to guard the home cage Saturday against the Rangers, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Vejmelka and Connor Ingram will alternate starts for the rest of the season, lining up Vejmelka for a tough matchup Saturday against the first-place Rangers. The 27-year-old netminder is 11-17-2 this season with a .900 save percentage and a 3.24 GAA over 33 appearances.