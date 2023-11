Vejmelka is expected to start on the road against Winnipeg on Saturday, per Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports.

Vejmelka has lost his last six contests while allowing 22 goals on 184 shots (.880 save percentage) in that span. That's reduced his 2023-24 totals to a 2-5-2 record, 3.08 GAA and .906 save percentage in nine outings. The Jets aren't likely to make things easy for him either -- they're tied for sixth offensively with 3.67 goals per game this campaign.