Vejmelka allowed six goals on 38 shots in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Devils.

This was the second straight game Vejmelka has allowed a half-dozen goals. The Czech netminder allowed the Devils to score twice in the final minute of the second period after Nick Schmaltz tied the game at 2-2. Vejmelka's at 12-29-2 with a 3.53 GAA and a .902 save percentage in 45 appearances as the Coyotes' primary goalie. He could yield a few starts to Harri Sateri down the stretch.