Vejmelka stopped 30 of 34 shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Wild.

The Coyotes let a couple of one-goal leads slip away in the first period, but they showed some fight by rallying from two goals down over the last 25 minutes of regulation. Vejmelka was steady to close out the contest and was rewarded with the win as Clayton Keller scored 4:09 into the extra session. This was Vejmelka's third win in his last four outings, a span in which he's yielded 13 goals. The 26-year-old is up to 18-19-5 with a 3.36 GAA and a .903 save percentage through 44 appearances. With both Connor Ingram and Ivan Prosvetov on the NHL roster, the Coyotes may be leaning toward a three-goalie rotation the rest of the way, which effectively saps most of the fantasy value out of all of their netminders.