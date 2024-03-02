Vejmelka made 34 saves in Friday's 5-3 win over the Senators.

The Coyotes handed Vejmelka a 3-0 lead before the first intermission, but the 27-year-old netminder quickly squandered it and the game was tied 3-3 before the end of the second period. However, he kicked out all seven shots he faced in the third as Arizona regained the lead for good. It was Vejmelka's first win since Dec. 27, snapping an 0-8-0 slump over his prior 10 outings in which he's stumbled to a 4.76 GAA and .873 save percentage. Connor Ingram is also winless in his last eight starts so the door is open for Vejmelka to take over the No. 1 job, but he'll need more than just one decent effort to move up the depth chart.