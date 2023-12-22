Vejmelka allowed two goals on 32 shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Vejmelka won his third straight appearance with a solid performance against the Sharks. He's allowed just two goals on 75 shots in that span, which includes two starts and one relief outing. Vejmelka is up to 5-7-2 with a 2.95 GAA and a .906 save percentage through 15 games. He appears to have gotten back into an alternating pattern with Connor Ingram after Vejmelka lost out on playing time due to poor performance in November.