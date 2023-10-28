Vejmelka allowed five goals on 41 shots in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Kings.

Vejmelka was given a 4-1 lead to protect by the middle of the first period. The Kings took their time to break through, but then tallied four times over the last 24 minutes of the contest to get the comeback win. Vejmelka had allowed just four goals total over his last three appearances. The 27-year-old has given up 12 goals on 162 shots while going 2-3-0 in five outings. The Coyotes' defense hasn't been very good at limiting shots, but Vejmelka has proven steady between the pipes. He's alternated starts with Connor Ingram this season, so Vejmelka may be on the bench to start Monday's game versus the Blackhawks.