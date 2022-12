Vejmelka will defend the road goal Tuesday versus San Jose, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Vejmelka has won his past two outings, including a 37-save effort in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over Philadelphia. He has a record of 8-7-3 this season with a 3.07 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 19 appearances. Vejmelka went 1-1-0 versus the Sharks last year, having stopped 64 of 69 shots.