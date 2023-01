Vejmelka will defend the home goal during Thursday's game versus the Blues, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Vejmelka was excellent in his last start Sunday against the Golden Knights, stopping 35 of 36 shots en route to a 4-1 victory. He'll try to pick up his 13th win of the season in a home matchup with a St. Louis squad that's averaging 3.29 goals per game on the road this year, ninth in the NHL.