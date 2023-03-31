Vejmelka will defend the home crease versus Dallas on Friday.

Vejmelka has lost his last three starts, giving up 10 goals on 84 shots in losses to Winnipeg, Colorado and Edmonton. The netminder is 18-22-5 with a 3.37 GAA and .902 save percentage. He will face the Stars, who are tied for seventh in NHL scoring, averaging 3.41 goals per game.