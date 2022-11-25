Vejmelka will start in the road crease in Detroit on Friday, according to Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports.

Vejmelka was terrific Wednesday, stopping all 36 shots in a 4-0 win over Carolina. He is 6-5-1 with a 2.98 GAA and a .916 save percentage. Vejmelka faces the Red Wings, who are 14th overall in NHL scoring, averaging 3.26 goals per game.