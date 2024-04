Vejmelka will patrol the road crease versus the Kraken on Tuesday, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Vejmelka wasn't great in his last start Friday versus Vegas, surrendering four goals on just 24 shots, but he still came away with a win thanks to fantastic goal support from his teammates. He'll try to secure his 13th victory of the season in a road matchup with a Seattle squad that's averaging only 2.69 goals at home this year, 28th in the NHL.