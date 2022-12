Vejmelka will guard the road net Saturday versus Tampa Bay, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Vejmelka has won his past two starts, including a 29-save effort in Thursday's 6-3 victory over Toronto. He has a record of 11-9-4 this season with a 3.08 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 25 appearances. Vejmelka gave up four goals on 32 shots in a 4-3 loss to the Lightning last season. Tampa Bay ranks fifth in the NHL this year with 3.53 goals per game.