Vejmelka will start Saturday on the road against Vancouver, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Vejmelka surrendered four goals on 31 shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Kings. He has a 6-6-2 record this season with a 3.04 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 15 appearances. Vejmelka went 0-2-0 versus the Canucks last year, giving up 11 goals on 51 shots.