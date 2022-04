Vejmelka will defend the blue paint during Thursday's road game against the Canucks, Jose M. Romero of The Arizona Republic reports.

Vejmelka has struggled recently, suffering back-to-back losses to the Golden Knights and the Devils while posting an ugly 6.00 GAA and .844 save percentage. He'll try to get back on track and secure his 13th win of the season in a road matchup with a hot Vancouver team that's won four straight contests.