Vejmelka will guard the road goal Sunday against the Capitals, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Vejmelka is coming off a 34-save performance in Friday's 5-3 win over Ottawa. Through 27 games played this campaign, he has provided a 7-15-2 record with one shutout, a 3.59 GAA and an .892 save percentage. Washington ranks 30th in the league with 2.63 goals per contest this season.