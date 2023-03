Vejmelka will defend the road net against Winnipeg on Tuesday, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Vejmelka has won his past two outings, including a 30-save performance in a 5-4 overtime win over Minnesota on March 12. He has posted a record of 18-19-5 this season with a 3.36 GAA and a .903 save percentage in 44 appearances. The Jets rank 21st in the league this campaign with 3.01 goals per game.