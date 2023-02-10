Vejmelka will get the road crease Saturday versus St. Louis, according to Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports.

Vejmelka has won his last three starts, giving up three goals on 104 shots. He has been sharing the net evenly with Connor Ingram over the last 10 games and it seems to have served Vejmelka well as he has played quite well of late. He is 14-17-4 with a 3.16 GAA and .908 save percentage. Vejmelka will face the Blues, who are tied for 20th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.00 goals per game.