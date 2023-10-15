Vejmelka will guard the road goal Tuesday against the Islanders, according to Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports.
Vejmelka stopped 33 of 36 shots in Friday's 4-3 shootout win over New Jersey to begin the 2023-24 season. He will get the second half of Arizona's back-to-back after Connor Ingram plays Monday versus the Rangers.
