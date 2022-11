Vejmelka will guard the home net Tuesday night versus Florida, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Vejmelka is coming off a 32-save effort in last Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to Winnipeg. He has a 1-3-1 record this season with a 4.41 GAA and an .884 save percentage through five games played. The Panthers ended a two-game losing skid Saturday with a 5-3 win against the Senators.