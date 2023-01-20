Vejmelka will defend the blue paint during Sunday's home game against the Golden Knights, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Vejmelka struggled in his last start Thursday versus Washington, surrendering four goals on 33 shots en route to a 4-0 defeat. He'll try to snap his personal eight-game losing streak, which dates all the way back to Dec. 31 against Tampa Bay, in a home matchup with a slumping Vegas team that's lost three straight contests.