Vejmelka will guard the road cage Saturday against the Avalanche, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Vejmelka struggled in his last outing, allowing five goals on 26 shots before he was pulled in the third period in a loss to Carolina. With Connor Ingram (undisclosed) sidelined, Vejmelka will get a chance to bounce back against an Avalanche team that's dropped five of their last six contests. The 27-year-old Vejmelka is 6-13-2 on the season with an .893 save percentage and 3.48 GAA.