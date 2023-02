Vejmelka will start Wednesday's home game against Calgary, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Vejmelka gave up five goals on 14 shots in Saturday's 6-5 shootout loss to Los Angeles prior to getting pulled in the first period. He has a 15-17-5 record this season with a 3.31 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 39 appearances. Calgary is tied for 16th in the league this campaign with 3.14 goals per game.