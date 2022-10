Vejmelka will guard the road net against Ottawa on Saturday, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Vejmelka is 1-2-0 this season but is coming off a great performance against the Maple Leafs as he turned aside 26 of 28 shots in a 4-2 win Monday. He faces the Senators who have scored 15 goals in four games, including 12 in their last two contests.