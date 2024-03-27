Vejmelka stopped 25 of 27 shots in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Vejmelka also picked up an assist on a Nick Schmaltz tally late in the third period. The 27-year-old Vejmelka has won three games in a row and allowed just four goals on 93 shots in that span. He's at 11-17-2 with a 3.24 GAA and a .902 save percentage through 33 contests this season. The Coyotes are back to an alternating pattern for their goalies, so Connor Ingram will likely start Thursday versus the Predators, lining up Vejmelka for Saturday's game against the playoff-bound Rangers.