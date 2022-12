Vejmelka allowed four goals on 41 shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Flyers.

Vejmelka faced a barrage of Philadelphia shots but managed to turn aside 37 of 41 as Arizona would go on to win 5-4 in overtime. The 26-year-old netminder has now won his last two starts while facing over 40 shots in each. Vejmelka improves to 8-7-3 with a .913 save percentage. He's proven to be a solid goaltending option despite his role on a struggling Coyotes team.