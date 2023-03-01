Vejmelka allowed a goal on 24 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Vejmelka got enough goal support in this one, though he lost his shutout bid on an Andreas Athanasiou goal with 1:29 left in the third period. The 26-year-old Vejmelka ends February with a 3-1-1 record and 22 goals allowed over six appearances. For the season, he's at 16-18-5 with a 3.32 GAA and a .904 save percentage through 41 outings. He'll get Wednesday off as Connor Ingram starts versus the Stars, but Vejmelka should be expected in goal for Friday's tough matchup against the Hurricanes.