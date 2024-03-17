Vejmelka made 37 saves in a 4-1 win over the Devils on Saturday.

Nick DeSimone, playing in his second game with the Devils, was the only man to beat Vejmelka. The Devils defender started a rush and finished it with a shot inside the left post off a pass from Curtis Lazar. Vejmelka had a horrendous first two months of 2024, going 0-8-0 with 37 goals allowed in eight starts before ringing off a 3-2-0 record and just 11 goals against over five starts in March. Arizona hasn't been a reliable team this season, but Vejmelka might be an underrated fantasy play over the next few weeks.