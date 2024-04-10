Vejmelka surrendered five goals on 25 shots in Tuesday's 5-0 loss to the Kraken.

Vejmelka is stumbling to the finish line this season, having allowing 15 goals over his last three contests despite earning a win in that span. The 27-year-old also received no help Tuesday. Vejmelka dropped to 12-19-2 with a 3.40 GAA and an .895 save percentage through 36 appearances. Connor Ingram is likely to start Wednesday in Vancouver, while Vejmelka is lined up to face the Oilers in each of his last two starts (Friday and next Wednesday) should the Coyotes' goalie rotation continue to close out the campaign.