Vejmelka allowed five goals on 35 shots in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Jets, who also scored an empty-netter.

Vejmelka and the Coyotes' defense couldn't contain the Western Conference's top team. This was a second straight loss for Vejmelka, though those defeats have been at the hands of Winnipeg and Florida. The 27-year-old is now at 6-9-2 with a 3.13 GAA and a .904 save percentage over 18 appearances. The Coyotes are back to alternating goalies, so Connor Ingram will likely face the Bruins on Tuesday while Vejmelka lines up to face the Flames on Thursday.