Vejmelka stopped 41 of 42 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Panthers.

The Desert Dogs pulled off a massive upset over the Panthers, with Vejmelka doing more than his share to give the Coyotes' their first win in their new arena. This was easily his best performance of the campaign. The 26-year-old improved to 2-3-1 with a 3.84 GAA and a .901 save percentage through six starts. While it's nice to see Vejmelka turn in a game like this, it's not the norm, largely due to the shakiness of the team in front of him. The Coyotes conclude their current home stand Thursday versus the Stars before heading out on a month-long road trip.