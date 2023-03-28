Vejmelka gave up five goals on 29 shots in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Oilers.

The Coyotes battled back from a two-goal deficit in the third period, but Ryan Nugent-Hopkins tallied on the power play with 7:55 left to close out the scoring. Vejmelka has hit a skid with 10 goals allowed on 84 shots over his last three games, all losses. The 26-year-old has still defied expectations a bit with an 18-22-5 record, a 3.37 GAA and a .902 save percentage through 47 appearances. The Coyotes have a back-to-back up next -- they host the Stars on Friday and the Sharks on Saturday to wrap up their current homestand.