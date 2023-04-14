Vejmelka gave up five goals on 24 shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Vejmelka ended the 2022-23 campaign on a six-game losing streak, though he was used rather sparingly following the trade deadline. The 26-year-old ended the campaign with an 18-24-6 record, a 3.43 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 50 appearances. He remains under contract with the Coyotes, so while he should see a starter's workload, he may struggle to rack up wins or solid ratios if the team's rebuild stretches into 2023-24.