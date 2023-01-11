Vejmelka allowed four goals on 33 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks.

Vejmelka has lost five straight outings, and he's given up 23 goals over that shaky span. The Coyotes led 2-1 after the first period, but their offense stalled out and Vejmelka couldn't maintain the lead. The 26-year-old slipped to 11-14-4 with a 3.35 GAA and a .902 save percentage through 30 starts. He's faced a league-high 1,017 shots this season while logging the fifth-most ice time (1,789:22) among goalies. The Coyotes are set to host the Senators on Thursday.