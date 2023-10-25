Vejmelka allowed two goals on 18 shots in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Kings.

Connor Ingram was chased in the first period, leading to Vejmelka playing most of the game. With the Coyotes scoring three goals, Vejmelka ended up on the hook for the loss in his relief appearance. Through four games, Vejmelka has given up seven goals on 121 shots. The 27-year-old continues to impress generally, but he may face a tough challenge if he gets the starting nod for Friday's rematch versus the Kings back in Arizona.