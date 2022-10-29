Vejmelka allowed three goals on 35 shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Jets.

Christian Fischer scored the first two NHL goals at Mullett Arena, but Vejmelka couldn't make that lead stand. The 26-year-old netminder yielded tallies to Cole Perfetti, Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler to take the overtime loss. Through five outings, Vejmelka is 1-3-1 with 22 goals allowed as he continues to struggle behind an inexperienced team. Connor Ingram has also had his issues in the backup role, so Vejmelka's starting gig isn't in too much danger yet.