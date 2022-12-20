Vejmelka allowed three goals on 26 shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

Vejmelka gave up goals to Cole Caufield and Christian Dvorak in the second period before Mike Hoffman struck in overtime to lift Montreal to the win. This was the ninth straight start in which Vejmelka allowed at least three goals, though the 26 shots he faced Monday marked the lowest total in that span. The 26-year-old slipped to 9-8-4 with a 3.11 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 22 appearances this season. The Coyotes visit the struggling Golden Knights on Wednesday.