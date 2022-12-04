Vejmelka allowed three goals on 32 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Vejmelka twice let one-goal leads slip away, and Bo Horvat sealed the Canucks' comeback win in overtime. The loss was Vejmelka's third in a row, though two of those have been in overtime. He's now at 6-6-3 with a 3.02 GAA and a .913 save percentage through 16 contests. The Coyotes' month-long road trip has two games left -- Monday in Calgary and Wednesday in Edmonton -- and it's safe to assume Vejmelka will get at least one of those starts.