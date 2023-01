Vejmelka will patrol the home crease Sunday against Pittsburgh, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Vejmelka has lost his past three outings, surrendering 16 goals on 106 shots. He has a record of 11-12-4 this season with a 3.33 GAA and a .903 save percentage in 28 appearances. Vejmelka allowed six goals on 53 shots in a 6-2 loss to the Penguins on Oct. 13. Pittsburgh has scored 3.24 goals per game this season.